State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors | KOB 4
Advertisement

State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors

State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors Photo: Cropped Photo: Steven Depolo / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

The Associated Press
May 03, 2019 11:22 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico State Police says that about one in 10 liquor establishments checked during a late April investigation in Santa Fe sold alcohol to minors.

Advertisement

The State Police says its Special Investigations Unit checked 134 establishments and found that 14 sold alcohol to minors, with the investigation resulting in dozens of citations, including 29 for sales to minors.

The State Police noted in a statement that graduation season is starting and said licensees should be extra vigilant in checking IDs and refusing sales to minors.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 03, 2019 11:22 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Advertisement




Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors
State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors
The Latest: Strong US job gains of 263,000 cuts rate to 3.6%
The Latest: Strong US job gains of 263,000 cuts rate to 3.6%
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant