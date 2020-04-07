State Police will ask faithful making annual pilgrimages to go home | KOB 4
State Police will ask faithful making annual pilgrimages to go home

Created: April 07, 2020 01:05 PM

Joshua Panas
Created: April 07, 2020 01:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The State of New Mexico and religious leaders are asking people to stay home during Holy Week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The annual pilgrimages to El Santuario de Chimayo and Tome Hill have been canceled. In addition, the grounds, chapel and restrooms at El Santuario de Chimayo will be closed Holy Thursday through Easter Monday. 

New Mexico State Police will still be stationed along the route pilgrims usually take to the holy sites. However, officers will be encouraging people to go home. 

“While the New Mexico State Police respect the religious liberty of all New Mexico residents, we are urging the public to refrain from participating in these pilgrimages out of concern for their safety, as traditional safety measures, like traffic control, will not be in place this year,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson. “We ask that you stay home to keep yourself and our officers safe.”

Archbishop John Wester is discouraging people to make the annual trek 

“Stay home. By practicing social distancing, together we can save lives," he said. 


