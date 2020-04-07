State Police will ask faithful making annual pilgrimages to go home

New Mexico State Police will still be stationed along the route pilgrims usually take to the holy sites. However, officers will be encouraging people to go home.

“While the New Mexico State Police respect the religious liberty of all New Mexico residents, we are urging the public to refrain from participating in these pilgrimages out of concern for their safety, as traditional safety measures, like traffic control, will not be in place this year,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson. “We ask that you stay home to keep yourself and our officers safe.”