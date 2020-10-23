State releases updated COVID-19 Watchlist | KOB 4
State releases updated COVID-19 Watchlist

State releases updated COVID-19 Watchlist

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 23, 2020 03:16 PM
Created: October 23, 2020 03:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Environment Department released its updated Watchlist Friday. 

The Watchlist includes New Mexico businesses with two or more COVID-19 rapid responses within the last 14 days.

Rapid responses are conducted when the state learns of a positive COVID-19 case in the workplace. 

Starting Friday, businesses that have four rapid responses over the course of 14 days will be required to close for two weeks. 

Click here to view the Watchlist


