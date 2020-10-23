State releases updated COVID-19 Watchlist

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Environment Department released its updated Watchlist Friday.
The Watchlist includes New Mexico businesses with two or more COVID-19 rapid responses within the last 14 days.
Rapid responses are conducted when the state learns of a positive COVID-19 case in the workplace.
Starting Friday, businesses that have four rapid responses over the course of 14 days will be required to close for two weeks.
