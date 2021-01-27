State relief plans take shape at New Mexico Legislature | KOB 4

State relief plans take shape at New Mexico Legislature

State relief plans take shape at New Mexico Legislature

The Associated Press
Updated: January 27, 2021 06:29 AM
Created: January 27, 2021 06:27 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An economic relief package is taking shape at the New Mexico Legislature as a Senate panel endorsed a $600 rebate to low-income workers and a separate bill that would waive licensing fees on liquor stores.

Residents of New Mexico who earned up to $31,200 during 2020 would be eligible for the $600 payout or credit against tax liabilities under a bill that also provides a temporary tax break for restaurants as they endure restrictions on indoor dining.

A panel of lawmakers unanimously advanced those proposals on Tuesday.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Parents express mixed reactions to sending their children back to school in person
Parents express mixed reactions to sending their children back to school in person
Rio Rancho school district surprised at governor's announcement to resume in-person learning
Rio Rancho school district surprised at governor's announcement to resume in-person learning
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at SW Albuquerque park
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at SW Albuquerque park
Police: Woman, child in car seat found dead on highway
Police: Woman, child in car seat found dead on highway
Gov. Lujan Grisham says in-person learning can resume across the state Feb. 8
Gov. Lujan Grisham says in-person learning can resume across the state Feb. 8