State relief plans take shape at New Mexico Legislature

Updated: January 27, 2021 06:29 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An economic relief package is taking shape at the New Mexico Legislature as a Senate panel endorsed a $600 rebate to low-income workers and a separate bill that would waive licensing fees on liquor stores.
Residents of New Mexico who earned up to $31,200 during 2020 would be eligible for the $600 payout or credit against tax liabilities under a bill that also provides a temporary tax break for restaurants as they endure restrictions on indoor dining.
A panel of lawmakers unanimously advanced those proposals on Tuesday.
