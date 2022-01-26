State Rep. Montoya involved in Wednesday morning car crash

Jonathan Fjeld
SANTA FE, N.M. – State Rep. Roger E. Montoya was taken to a local hospital after he was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.
According to a statement released on Montoya's Twitter, the District 40 representative was en route to the state legislative session at the Roundhouse when he was involved in a crash.
Montoya's Chief of Staff, Isaac Casados, stated, "he is thankful to the motorists who stopped to provide aide and our brave first responders who responded to the accident scene. Please drive safely and keep your families safe.”
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is advising drivers to beware of slick conditions caused by an overnight winter storm.
No further details were available. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office is looking into the crash.
STATEMENT — “Earlier this morning Representative Roger E. Montoya was in a car accident on his way to the Roundhouse for the Legislative session. The Representative is safe and being treated at a local hospital… pic.twitter.com/LFhm4wWKgk— Rep. Roger Montoya (@rogerfornm) January 26, 2022
