State Rep. Montoya involved in Wednesday morning car crash | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

State Rep. Montoya involved in Wednesday morning car crash

State Rep. Montoya involved in Wednesday morning car crash

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 26, 2022 12:26 PM
Created: January 26, 2022 12:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – State Rep. Roger E. Montoya was taken to a local hospital after he was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.  

According to a statement released on Montoya's Twitter, the District 40 representative was en route to the state legislative session at the Roundhouse when he was involved in a crash.

Montoya's Chief of Staff, Isaac Casados, stated, "he is thankful to the motorists who stopped to provide aide and our brave first responders who responded to the accident scene. Please drive safely and keep your families safe.”

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is advising drivers to beware of slick conditions caused by an overnight winter storm

No further details were available. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office is looking into the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Family of missing ABQ woman seeks public's help in ongoing search
Family of missing ABQ woman seeks public's help in ongoing search
BCSO: 16-year-old identified as person found dead in open field
BCSO: 16-year-old identified as person found dead in open field
Albuquerque teen arrested in connection to 2021 murder
Albuquerque teen arrested in connection to 2021 murder
Bernalillo County offering free COVID-19 at-home test kits
Bernalillo County offering free COVID-19 at-home test kits
New details emerge about deadly shooting at Albuquerque massage parlor
New details emerge about deadly shooting at Albuquerque massage parlor