State reports 6 new deaths, 190 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Updated: May 16, 2020 04:33 PM
Created: May 16, 2020 04:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 190 additional cases Saturday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 259 and the state total for cases is 5,847.

The latest cases include:

  • 14 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 16 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 77 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 12 new cases in Roosevelt County 
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 42 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center
  • 4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state reports that 208 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 1,739 people have recovered. 

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.


