State reports 6 new deaths, 190 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Updated: May 16, 2020 04:33 PM
Created: May 16, 2020 04:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 190 additional cases Saturday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 259 and the state total for cases is 5,847.
The latest cases include:
The state reports that 208 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 1,739 people have recovered.
