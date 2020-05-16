State reports 6 new deaths, 190 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 259 and the state total for cases is 5,847.

The latest cases include: