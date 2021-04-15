State reports more than 55,000 educators have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- All New Mexico educators who registered to receive a COVID-19 vaccine have been given the opportunity to get the shot, according to the Ne Mexico Department of Health.
The state said 66,000 educators registered for the vaccine.
So far, the state reports that more than 55,000 educators in New Mexico have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccinations of teachers and staff are now allowing the state to expand eligibility. People as young as 16 can receive the vaccine, which includes high school students.
Teacher and staff are not required to get the vaccine. However, educators who decline the vaccine cannot be excused from in-person learning for that reason, the state says.
