State Republicans accuse Democrats of rushing 'red flag bill' | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State Republicans accuse Democrats of rushing 'red flag bill'

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: February 11, 2020 05:29 PM
Created: February 11, 2020 04:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Tensions were on the rise at the Roundhouse Tuesday as lawmakers debated a controversial gun bill known as the red flag law.

It would allow a judge to take someone's guns away if they are determined to be a risk to themselves or others.

Advertisement

The bill passed the state Senate, and gained traction in the House despite sharp criticism from Republicans.

“When we are limiting the debate, we are basically shutting down the people's voice of our state,” said Rep. Candace Spence Ezzell.

The bill was debated in the House Consumer and Public Affairs committee Tuesday, and Republicans took issue with Chairwoman Liz Thomson's decision to limit debate to 30 minutes for each side.

“Just think about this, there are 30 sheriffs that are opposing this -- one minute a piece,” said minority floor leader Jim Townsend. “You tell me, is that fair?”

Rep. Thomson responded, saying the debate time is fair.

“We heard this same bill last year and had many hours of testimony -- it's totally fair,” she said

Townsend believes Democrats are moving too fast.

“There was absolutely no need to start bullying a bill through the House -- we have time,” he said. “It's an important bill. It affects many people and it is not too much to ask for fairness and transparency. This clearly is not either.”

Thomson said things are moving quickly because of the shortened legislative session.

“Everything is rushed when you have 30 days and you have committees and the floors to go through,” she said. “It has to be rushed and the reason we put it on today's committee is because it's our only bill.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Storm causes school closures, delayed openings in New Mexico
Storm causes school closures, delayed openings in New Mexico
Report: Man impersonated a deputy to an undercover officer
Report: Man impersonated a deputy to an undercover officer
Business owners offer to help couples after popular wedding venue closes
Business owners offer to help couples after popular wedding venue closes
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Pay it 4ward: Basketball coach honored for teaching lessons on and off the court
Pay it 4ward: Basketball coach honored for teaching lessons on and off the court
Advertisement


Some APS parents complain about inconsistencies in district-wide weather delays, cancellations
Some APS parents complain about inconsistencies in district-wide weather delays, cancellations
Bill aimed at improving consumer safety in hemp industry passes first committee
Bill aimed at improving consumer safety in hemp industry passes first committee
Rep. Torres-Small’s bill aimed at enhancing border security passes House
Rep. Torres-Small’s bill aimed at enhancing border security passes House
State Republicans accuse Democrats of rushing 'red flag bill'
State Republicans accuse Democrats of rushing 'red flag bill'
Snow accumulation varied due to 'Albuquerque snow hole'
Snow accumulation varied due to 'Albuquerque snow hole'