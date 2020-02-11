State Republicans accuse Democrats of rushing 'red flag bill'

The bill was debated in the House Consumer and Public Affairs committee Tuesday, and Republicans took issue with Chairwoman Liz Thomson's decision to limit debate to 30 minutes for each side.

“Just think about this, there are 30 sheriffs that are opposing this -- one minute a piece,” said minority floor leader Jim Townsend. “You tell me, is that fair?”

Rep. Thomson responded, saying the debate time is fair.

“We heard this same bill last year and had many hours of testimony -- it's totally fair,” she said

Townsend believes Democrats are moving too fast.

“There was absolutely no need to start bullying a bill through the House -- we have time,” he said. “It's an important bill. It affects many people and it is not too much to ask for fairness and transparency. This clearly is not either.”

Thomson said things are moving quickly because of the shortened legislative session.

“Everything is rushed when you have 30 days and you have committees and the floors to go through,” she said. “It has to be rushed and the reason we put it on today's committee is because it's our only bill.”