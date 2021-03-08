Senate committee advances paid sick leave bill

If House Bill 20 becomes law, workers would earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked starting July 1. Employees would be capped at 64 hours of sick leave per year, however Rep. Rubio said it’s not enough.

"And so it’s still going to take a very long time for people to be able to accumulate those hours and I think that beyond this legislation we do need to go even further,” she said.

The bill will likely face even more opposition as it moves through the Senate. Opponents of the bill said there should be exemptions for small business owners who are already struggling to pay the bills due to the pandemic.