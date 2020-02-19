State Senate passes budget after making changes to House version | KOB 4
Advertisement

State Senate passes budget after making changes to House version

State Senate passes budget after making changes to House version

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 19, 2020 04:12 PM
Created: February 19, 2020 03:35 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The state Senate passed a budget Wednesday by a vote of 35-7.

During the debate on the Senate floor, Sen. John Arthur Smith, a Democrat, said he has concerns about the level of spending included in the $7.6 billion budget. 

Advertisement

“This is an increase of $536 million," he said.  We’re going to have a lot of faith that oil and gas can continue to generate additional revenues for the state of New Mexico."

The changes made in the Senate will be need be approved by members of the House before it can go to the governor.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Man offers $10,000 reward to help catch gun thief
Man offers $10,000 reward to help catch gun thief
Man arrested for death of 4-year-old boy
Man arrested for death of 4-year-old boy
City councilor suggests Crowne Plaza as potential location for new homeless shelter
City councilor suggests Crowne Plaza as potential location for new homeless shelter
Stolen trucks rammed into local businesses
Stolen trucks rammed into local businesses
Advertisement


State Senate passes budget after making changes to House version
State Senate passes budget after making changes to House version
ART bus involved in third crash this week
ART bus involved in third crash this week
Mother and son arrested in connection to fatal shooting
Danny Jo Sosa, left, and Daniel Joseph Sosa, right
New Mexico forms advisory panel on early childhood education
New Mexico forms advisory panel on early childhood education
New Mexico school districts unveil first propane buses
New Mexico school districts unveil first propane buses