State Senate passes budget after making changes to House version

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 19, 2020 04:12 PM
Created: February 19, 2020 03:35 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- The state Senate passed a budget Wednesday by a vote of 35-7.
During the debate on the Senate floor, Sen. John Arthur Smith, a Democrat, said he has concerns about the level of spending included in the $7.6 billion budget.
“This is an increase of $536 million," he said. We’re going to have a lot of faith that oil and gas can continue to generate additional revenues for the state of New Mexico."
The changes made in the Senate will be need be approved by members of the House before it can go to the governor.
