State senator accused of bullying fellow Democrat during debate over paid sick leave bill

Chris Ramirez
Updated: March 19, 2021 06:10 PM
Created: March 19, 2021 04:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Tensions ran high in the state Senate late Thursday night during a debate over requiring private employers to offer paid sick leave.
Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto peppered Democratic Sen. Mimi Stewart with questions.
"I'm sorry you are putting forth that changes who was covered in this state, and you are not willing to explain why some employers should be covered and some should not," Ivey-Soto said. "How is that you cannot answer those questions?"
Some people found the senator's questions condescending.
Sen. Stewart seemed exhausted, answering his many questions.
"New Mexico's labor community has worked collaboratively with many stakeholders to draft this legislation," she said.
When Stewart sat down, Ivey-Soto called her out.
"Mr. President, I believe a sponsor is to stand while they are presenting the bill," he said.
The president told Ivey-Soto that he was correct.
Another senator is then heard calling on Ivey-Soto to stop his line of questioning.
"Enough already, enough," said Sen. Peter Wirth, a Democrat.
Ivey-Soto was accused of bullying.
He later apologized.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company