State senator accused of bullying fellow Democrat during debate over paid sick leave bill

Sen. Stewart seemed exhausted, answering his many questions.

"New Mexico's labor community has worked collaboratively with many stakeholders to draft this legislation," she said.

When Stewart sat down, Ivey-Soto called her out.

"Mr. President, I believe a sponsor is to stand while they are presenting the bill," he said.

The president told Ivey-Soto that he was correct.

Another senator is then heard calling on Ivey-Soto to stop his line of questioning.

"Enough already, enough," said Sen. Peter Wirth, a Democrat.

Ivey-Soto was accused of bullying.

He later apologized.