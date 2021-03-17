State senator accuses follow Democrat of holding up bills in committee

"There are some leaders who are power sharers and there are some who are not," she said. "That's all I'm going to say about that."

Senator Cervantes accused Sedillo Lopez of stirring the pot, drumming up attention as she campaigns for the congressional seat that has been vacated by Deb Haaland.

He said there's no truth to him holding anything hostage.

"I've had bills that I've introduced that haven't had a single hearing myself, and so those that have been here long enough, and the senators have been here a long time, we all understand how this works," Cervantes said.

Cervantes added that the committee will work to get as many bills out until the final day of the legislative session.