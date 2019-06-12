State senator completes prison sentence in corruption case

Later guilty pleas to embezzlement and perjury charges lengthened his prison stay.

The convictions added to a string of high-profile corruption scandals involving public officials in New Mexico.

Voters in 2018 approved the creation of an independent state ethics commission to oversee the conduct of public officials, lobbyists and government contractors.

