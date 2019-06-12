State senator completes prison sentence in corruption case | KOB 4
State senator completes prison sentence in corruption case

Former State Sen. Phil Griego Former State Sen. Phil Griego | 

The Associated Press
June 12, 2019 08:28 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A former New Mexico state senator whose conviction on corruption-related criminal charges helped spur state ethics oversight reforms has been released from prison.

Former Democratic Sen. Phil Griego was released Tuesday on parole from a state corrections facility in Los Lunas.

Griego began his sentence in March 2018 after convictions at trial on fraud, bribery and ethical violations for using his position as a lawmaker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building in Santa Fe.

Later guilty pleas to embezzlement and perjury charges lengthened his prison stay.

The convictions added to a string of high-profile corruption scandals involving public officials in New Mexico.

Voters in 2018 approved the creation of an independent state ethics commission to oversee the conduct of public officials, lobbyists and government contractors.

