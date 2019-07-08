State senator misses committee meeting after DWI arrest | KOB 4
State senator misses committee meeting after DWI arrest

The Associated Press
July 08, 2019 12:43 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico state senator charged with drunken driving has missed a legislative hearing in Santa Fe for a committee that he chairs.

Sen. Richard Martinez, a Democrat from Espanola, was included on the agenda published ahead of the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee meeting held on Monday morning. Rep. Antonio "Moe" Maestas, who ran the meeting, said Martinez was unavailable.

Rep. Gail Chasey, an Albuquerque Democrat, was the other lawmaker listed as a co-chair for the meeting and arrived late because of a scheduling conflict.

Martinez pleaded not guilty last week to aggravated DWI. He was arrested after a June 28 collision at an intersection in Espanola, and booked into jail before being released the following day.

He has not responded to requests for comment.

KOB's Ryan Laughlin is following this story today and will have more tonight on KOB 4 at 5 p.m.

The Associated Press


Created: July 08, 2019 12:43 PM

