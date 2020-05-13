New Mexico state senator raises questions about reporting COVID-19-related deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico state senator raises questions about reporting COVID-19-related deaths

Kai Porter
Updated: May 13, 2020 06:52 PM
Created: May 13, 2020 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico state senator is raising questions about how COVID-19 deaths are reported.

Sen. Pat Woods (R- District 7) sent a letter to the Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel Tuesday questioning how the state comes up with COVID-19 death numbers and if hospitals have anything to gain from reporting more deaths.  

Advertisement

Sen. Woods said one of his constituents has a family member die from a heart attack, but that the cause of death was listed as COVID-19-related.

"Now my question is did they test him? Did they do an autopsy? How did they come up with the decision,” he said. “Now the CDC rule makes a statement that you can assume there to be a COVID related event"

The senator is concerned that some deaths are just assumed to be COVID-related, and that those people are not being tested.

"Mostly I would just like to know if, sure enough, they had the virus. That is my concern. Are we using this as a scare factor to prop up our stay at home policies?,” he said.

Sen. Woods said he is also concerned hospitals have financial motivation to report deaths from COVID-19 because they receive funding from the state and federal government.

“So it would be a little bit easier to check that little box there if you're getting a little extra pay for that,” he said.

A spokesperson for the state health department send KOB 4 a statement that read in part, “There has been no evidence reported to the Department of Health of hospitals misusing a reported cause of death for financial gain.

The spokesperson also said, “If COVID-19 is listed as an underlying cause of death on the death certificate, the death will be counted. A test result is not required. However, the vast majority of COVID-19 related deaths have come after the patient tested positive for the virus prior to death.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
Albuquerque woman sews clear masks
Albuquerque woman sews clear masks
MDC corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19
MDC corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Governor's Economic Recovery Council backs phased approach to reopening economy
Advertisement


Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
State health officials concerned about rate of NM children with COVID-19
State health officials concerned about rate of NM children with COVID-19
New Mexico state senator raises questions about reporting COVID-19-related deaths
New Mexico state senator raises questions about reporting COVID-19-related deaths
New Mexico reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 155 additional cases
New Mexico reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 155 additional cases
Sierra County deputy arrested after supervisors finds apparent meth pipe in patrol car
Sierra County deputy arrested after supervisors finds apparent meth pipe in patrol car