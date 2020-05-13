New Mexico state senator raises questions about reporting COVID-19-related deaths

The senator is concerned that some deaths are just assumed to be COVID-related, and that those people are not being tested.

"Mostly I would just like to know if, sure enough, they had the virus. That is my concern. Are we using this as a scare factor to prop up our stay at home policies?,” he said.

Sen. Woods said he is also concerned hospitals have financial motivation to report deaths from COVID-19 because they receive funding from the state and federal government.

“So it would be a little bit easier to check that little box there if you're getting a little extra pay for that,” he said.

A spokesperson for the state health department send KOB 4 a statement that read in part, “There has been no evidence reported to the Department of Health of hospitals misusing a reported cause of death for financial gain.

The spokesperson also said, “If COVID-19 is listed as an underlying cause of death on the death certificate, the death will be counted. A test result is not required. However, the vast majority of COVID-19 related deaths have come after the patient tested positive for the virus prior to death.”