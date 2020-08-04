State sets aside $1.5 million in relief funds for art organizations

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Santa Fe children's museum and contemporary art gallery SITE Santa Fe are just two of roughly 200 arts organizations receiving much-needed funds from the state arts agency, New Mexico Arts.
The arts and culture industry is estimated to generate nearly $6 billion a year for the state's economy.
"So obviously it's a huge piece of the economy that needs to be supportive and it's kind of in trouble and you're talking about everything from film to museums and so all of that not happening means obviously that's not generating revenue," said Jenice Gharib, grants program and policy director for New Mexico Arts.
Gharib said performing arts centers and other arts organization have been hit hard financially by COVID-19.
"Really most of our arts organizations are impacted by the ban on mass gatherings or the limit obviously," she said. "I know a theater company or a performing arts group cannot have one person in the audience or a symphony has 70 or 80 musicians and cannot get together so that really impacts their ability to present any programs whatsoever."
That also means a huge loss in ticket sales. Of the $1.5 million being set aside to help the arts, Gharib said $420,000 of it are federal funds from the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief. She says 42 arts organizations across the state will get $10,000 each.
"It's helping them retain staff which is really one of the things that we want to have happen whether that's full-time staff or contracted musicians, artists, actors, whoever they are and also help move to find other ways to present programs whether online Facebook live, whatever they can do and help them monetize some of that," she said.
