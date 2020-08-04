State sets aside $1.5 million in relief funds for art organizations

"Really most of our arts organizations are impacted by the ban on mass gatherings or the limit obviously," she said. "I know a theater company or a performing arts group cannot have one person in the audience or a symphony has 70 or 80 musicians and cannot get together so that really impacts their ability to present any programs whatsoever."

That also means a huge loss in ticket sales. Of the $1.5 million being set aside to help the arts, Gharib said $420,000 of it are federal funds from the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief. She says 42 arts organizations across the state will get $10,000 each.

"It's helping them retain staff which is really one of the things that we want to have happen whether that's full-time staff or contracted musicians, artists, actors, whoever they are and also help move to find other ways to present programs whether online Facebook live, whatever they can do and help them monetize some of that," she said.



