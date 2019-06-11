State sues Trump administration over immigration policies

"It's a logical response to the situation that this administration has put states like New Mexico in,” said Peter Simonson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico. He said the ALCU of New Mexico supports the lawsuit aimed at forcing the federal government to provide more assistance to asylum seekers and migrants.



"These are folks who are coming here fleeing unimaginable conditions of violence in their home countries," he said.



The lawsuit claims already this year federal immigration officers released about 9,000 asylum seekers in Las Cruces, another 4,700 in Deming, and right now Albuquerque receives between 150 to 250 per week.



"They've received hundreds, literally of immigrant families, dumped on their doorstep with very few resources to help them arrive at the places that they need to get to in order to await an immigration hearing," said Simonson.



The lawsuit claims president trump's administration has been violating the "safe release policy" that requires the federal government to assist asylum seekers with reaching their destinations while they wait for their claims to be processed.



The lawsuit says the state and cities are bearing that cost.



"There are only so many resources to go around,” said Simonson. “The federal government has access to many more resources. It's not surprising that our governor would be calling on the administration to change its policy and to pitch in the way past governments have done."

The state and city are also asking for reimbursement for the costs to house and care for migrants seeking asylum.