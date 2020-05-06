State to begin widespread COVID-19 testing in prisons

The ACLU said they welcome the move to conduct widespread testing.

"The test results will likely necessitate further action, but this is a crucial step in protecting the health and safety of incarcerated individuals, prison staff, and communities at large,” said an ACLU spokesperson in a statement.

The state health department plans to oversee the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We will also be reviewing their isolation plans and practices and plan to have an adequate isolation plan in place for any new inmate or anyone who tests positive,” Kunkel said.

The health secretary set a deadline for all tests to be complete in one week.