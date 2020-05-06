State to begin widespread COVID-19 testing in prisons | KOB 4
State to begin widespread COVID-19 testing in prisons

Nathan O'Neal
Created: May 06, 2020 06:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state is gearing up to expand COVID-19 testing for prison inmates and employees in New Mexico.

At last check, only 11 inmates have been tested for the virus. All of those results were negative, however four prison employees have tested positive.

On Tuesday, New Mexico State Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel announced the move to scale up testing in state prisons to include 100% of guards and staff and 25% of all inmates.

“We will makes sure that every new inmate is tested on the way in and has a 14 day isolation,” Kunkel said.

The ACLU said they welcome the move to conduct widespread testing.

"The test results will likely necessitate further action, but this is a crucial step in protecting the health and safety of incarcerated individuals, prison staff, and communities at large,” said an ACLU spokesperson in a statement.

The state health department plans to oversee the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We will also be reviewing their isolation plans and practices and plan to have an adequate isolation plan in place for any new inmate or anyone who tests positive,” Kunkel said.

The health secretary set a deadline for all tests to be complete in one week.


