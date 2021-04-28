State to fully reopen after 60% of New Mexicans are vaccinated; projected by end of June

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 28, 2021 03:46 PM
Created: April 28, 2021 01:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that Red to Green Framework will be retired after 60% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
She expects that to happen by the end of June. As of April 28, the governor said 41.6% of New Mexicans were fully vaccinated.
"In nine weeks, we are open," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
The governor said once 60% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated, she believes it is safe enough for the state to fully reopen.
While the Red to Green Framework will remain in place until 60% of New Mexicans are vaccinated, the gating criteria is being relaxed.
To be in the Green Level of restrictions, a county can now have 10 cases per 100,000 people and 7.5% test positivity rate. Previously it was 8 cases per 100,000 people and a 5% test positivity rate. Vaccination rates will also be included in the Red to Green Framework. The new framework will get into effect April 30.
In addition to announcing the state is on track to fully reopen, New Mexico will no longer mandate masks during all outdoors activities. It will adhere to the new CDC guidance that was announced Tuesday. Masks will still be required indoors.
Read the new public health order
Nearly every county will be Green or Turquoise using the new reopening framework criteria. The new criteria will go into effect this Friday, April 30.— KOB 4 (@KOB4) April 28, 2021
"Congratulations, New Mexico, we are conquering COVID," - @GovMLG. pic.twitter.com/t8e3FqrM6W
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company