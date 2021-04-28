State to fully reopen after 60% of New Mexicans are vaccinated; projected by end of June

While the Red to Green Framework will remain in place until 60% of New Mexicans are vaccinated, the gating criteria is being relaxed.

To be in the Green Level of restrictions, a county can now have 10 cases per 100,000 people and 7.5% test positivity rate. Previously it was 8 cases per 100,000 people and a 5% test positivity rate. Vaccination rates will also be included in the Red to Green Framework. The new framework will get into effect April 30.

In addition to announcing the state is on track to fully reopen, New Mexico will no longer mandate masks during all outdoors activities. It will adhere to the new CDC guidance that was announced Tuesday. Masks will still be required indoors.

Read the new public health order