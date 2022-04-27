State to take over City of Santa Fe's finances

"Basically what it means you're ready to put your checkbook on the table and say look check my work and in this situation, the City of Santa Fe can't find their checkbook register. Essentially, I mean they are in a position that I have not found in any agency to be in, in the last 3 1/2 years as a state auditor," said Colón.

Colón says the state will now come up with a plan to fix the city's financial situation – and complete the audit. He says taxpayer money needs to be accounted for to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse.

"People are asking the questions, ‘well has there been money stolen, is it missing?’ Look, we can't even answer these questions because they can't give us the data,” Colón said.

A spokesperson for the City of Santa Fe sent KOB 4 a statement in response, saying:

"We anticipate official direction from the state auditor regarding any and all required or recommended steps to correct any errors or processes. His guidance and any assistance he can bring to the table to help the City is welcome. We recognize the gravity of the situation and take the implications of this development very seriously."