State warns New Mexicans about deceptive health insurance ads

People who search something like, “I need health insurance,” into a search engine might see results for health care insurance they're not necessarily looking for.

“They're what they're called ‘lead generators’ usually and what they're doing is trying to get you to click on to their site so that they can then refer you over to another site—and that may be a major provider, a major insurer—but it also may be a company that's trying to sell you what we call a ‘limited benefit plan’ that doesn't really cover your health care needs, a person's health care needs, so that's why we have to be really careful when you get these kinds of advertisements. If they're advertising like that, likely they're not trying to sell you comprehensive health care insurance,” Weinberg said.

That means people could end up with limited benefits or high deductibles.

"It's important, especially during this time in this pandemic, it's really important that everybody have health coverage and, and a lot of times it's a lot more affordable than people think,” Weinberg said.





