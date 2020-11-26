State warns New Mexicans about deceptive health insurance ads

Joy Wang
Updated: November 26, 2020 10:40 PM
Created: November 26, 2020 10:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the deadline for signing up for health insurance quickly approaches, state officials want to make people aware of deceptive ads to be on the lookout for.
Open enrollment for health insurance is already well underway. That means if someone is not looking to get insured with an employer, they must sign up through Marketplace by Dec. 15. The deadline for signing up for Medicare is even sooner on Dec. 7.
“So during this time of year when people are thinking about, ‘What am I gonna do about my health insurance?’ There are advertisers who step up their advertising on the television, on the radio, on social media. They may send you text messages when you're just browsing the internet,” said Julie Weinberg, with the State Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.
Weinberg said those are the ads to watch out for. The office of the Superintendent of Insurance says people should sign up and shop around for health insurance through BeWellNM.com or Healthcare.gov because the plans there have the protections under the Affordable Care Act.
People who search something like, “I need health insurance,” into a search engine might see results for health care insurance they're not necessarily looking for.
“They're what they're called ‘lead generators’ usually and what they're doing is trying to get you to click on to their site so that they can then refer you over to another site—and that may be a major provider, a major insurer—but it also may be a company that's trying to sell you what we call a ‘limited benefit plan’ that doesn't really cover your health care needs, a person's health care needs, so that's why we have to be really careful when you get these kinds of advertisements. If they're advertising like that, likely they're not trying to sell you comprehensive health care insurance,” Weinberg said.
That means people could end up with limited benefits or high deductibles.
"It's important, especially during this time in this pandemic, it's really important that everybody have health coverage and, and a lot of times it's a lot more affordable than people think,” Weinberg said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company