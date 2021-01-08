State will contact those who sign up for a COVID-19 shot when it's their turn to be vaccinated

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 08, 2021 10:15 PM
Created: January 08, 2021 09:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health reports that approximately 15,000 New Mexicans are signing up per day for the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Friday, 325,000 people are registered online.
"We notify you when you are able to schedule a vaccine appointment," said Matt Bieber, spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health. "At that point, you log in, choose from the location available to you, in your area, and you pick an appointment time."
The state announced Friday its moving into Phase 1B of the vaccination distribution plan.
Phase 1B means the vaccine will be available to residents in the following sequence:
Underlying medical conditions include those with cancer, kidney disease, COPD, down syndrome, heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, asthma, hypertension, diabetes or pregnant women.
Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely will be vaccinated in the following order:
Congregate settings include:
The state said people should be ready to verify their employment or qualifying medical condition.
People who are having trouble with the online vaccination sign-up page can call the state's hotline at 855-600-3453.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company