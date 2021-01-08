State will contact those who sign up for a COVID-19 shot when it's their turn to be vaccinated | KOB 4

State will contact those who sign up for a COVID-19 shot when it's their turn to be vaccinated

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 08, 2021 10:15 PM
Created: January 08, 2021 09:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health reports that approximately 15,000 New Mexicans are signing up per day for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, 325,000 people are registered online.

"We notify you when you are able to schedule a vaccine appointment," said Matt Bieber, spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health. "At that point, you log in, choose from the location available to you, in your area, and you pick an appointment time."

The state announced Friday its moving into Phase 1B of the vaccination distribution plan. 

Phase 1B means the vaccine will be available to residents in the following sequence: 

  • Individuals 75 years of age and older
  • Individuals 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19
  • Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely
  • Vulnerable populations (residents of congregate care settings)

Underlying medical conditions include those with cancer, kidney disease, COPD, down syndrome, heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, asthma, hypertension, diabetes or pregnant women.

Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely will be vaccinated in the following order:

  • Caregivers
  • School staff
  • Grocery store workers
  • Food and agriculture workers
  • Public transit workers
  • Critical manufacturing employees
  • Public health and safety employees
  • Mortuary employees
  • Workers who provide services to maintain safety of others such as security, towing, custodial work or other skilled trades

Congregate settings include: 

  • Homeless shelters
  • Treatment centers
  • Community homes
  • Correction, detention or juvenile facilities.

The state said people should be ready to verify their employment or qualifying medical condition. 

People who are having trouble with the online vaccination sign-up page can call the state's hotline at 855-600-3453.
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

More candidates toss in name for New Mexico congressional race
More candidates toss in name for New Mexico congressional race
Man complains about receiving wrong order, allegedly pulls gun on worker at Albuquerque McDonald's
Man complains about receiving wrong order, allegedly pulls gun on worker at Albuquerque McDonald's
New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 1,645 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 1,645 additional COVID-19 cases
Man sent to collections for not paying for no-cost COVID-19 test
Man sent to collections for not paying for no-cost COVID-19 test
Cowboys for Trump founder praises pro-Trump rioters
Cowboys for Trump founder praises pro-Trump rioters