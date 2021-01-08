State will contact those who sign up for a COVID-19 shot when it's their turn to be vaccinated

Phase 1B means the vaccine will be available to residents in the following sequence:

Individuals 75 years of age and older

Individuals 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19

Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely

Vulnerable populations (residents of congregate care settings)

Underlying medical conditions include those with cancer, kidney disease, COPD, down syndrome, heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, asthma, hypertension, diabetes or pregnant women.

Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely will be vaccinated in the following order:

Caregivers

School staff

Grocery store workers

Food and agriculture workers

Public transit workers

Critical manufacturing employees

Public health and safety employees

Mortuary employees

Workers who provide services to maintain safety of others such as security, towing, custodial work or other skilled trades

Congregate settings include:

Homeless shelters

Treatment centers

Community homes

Correction, detention or juvenile facilities.

The state said people should be ready to verify their employment or qualifying medical condition.

People who are having trouble with the online vaccination sign-up page can call the state's hotline at 855-600-3453.

