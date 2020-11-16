Statewide shutdown begins

Lau is one of the many business owners now closed for the second time this year.

“I’m disappointed that the efforts we’ve made to help keep people in our community healthy, it gets switched off just like that so that’s really hard to stomach for sure,” she said.

Gov. Lujan Grisham announced the two-week shutdown during a remote COVID-19 update on Friday, citing a surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

"We are in a life or death situation and if we don't act right now we cannot preserve the lives, can't keep saving lives, and we will absolutely crush our current healthcare system and infrastructure,” she said.

But business owners like Lau are also in a tough situation now. She thinks gyms should be deemed essential and allowed to remain open under the public health order since they keep people healthy. She also said there were no COVID-19 cases at her gym when it was open.

“Overall health – it’s so personal, and when it’s taken away, that, I really have a hard time with because that is essential,” she said.

Gov. Lujan Grisham says she wants to call a special session so lawmakers can pass a relief bill for struggling businesses.

Following the 14-day closure, the state will determine reopenings on a county-by-county bases.