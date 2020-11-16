Statewide shutdown begins

Kai Porter
Created: November 16, 2020 05:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monday marked the first day of a 14-day statewide shutdown across New Mexico.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham brought back the strict restrictions she put in place at the start of the pandemic in March as part of what she’s calling a “reset.”
All non-essential businesses are required to close and New Mexicans are being urged to only leave home if necessary. Restaurants and breweries must return to delivery or carry-out, retail stores must limit operations, and non-essential businesses like salons and gyms must close.
“I don’t know if I’ve had enough days yet to have it full set in,” said Tori Lau, owner of Gainz Fitness in Albuquerque. “Trying to be optimistic in the sense that if it’s only two weeks like we’re hoping then wow, two weeks is so much more enticing than the ten weeks that we’ve already been through or the ten weeks plus for some other businesses.”
Lau is one of the many business owners now closed for the second time this year.
“I’m disappointed that the efforts we’ve made to help keep people in our community healthy, it gets switched off just like that so that’s really hard to stomach for sure,” she said.
Gov. Lujan Grisham announced the two-week shutdown during a remote COVID-19 update on Friday, citing a surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
"We are in a life or death situation and if we don't act right now we cannot preserve the lives, can't keep saving lives, and we will absolutely crush our current healthcare system and infrastructure,” she said.
But business owners like Lau are also in a tough situation now. She thinks gyms should be deemed essential and allowed to remain open under the public health order since they keep people healthy. She also said there were no COVID-19 cases at her gym when it was open.
“Overall health – it’s so personal, and when it’s taken away, that, I really have a hard time with because that is essential,” she said.
Gov. Lujan Grisham says she wants to call a special session so lawmakers can pass a relief bill for struggling businesses.
Following the 14-day closure, the state will determine reopenings on a county-by-county bases.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company