Status of Amber Alert changed as search continues for missing teens | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Status of Amber Alert changed as search continues for missing teens

Grace Reader
Updated: March 29, 2021 05:09 PM
Created: March 29, 2021 02:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bureau of Indian Affairs changed the status of an Amber Alert to a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory. 

Authorities are still searching for Zuriah Castillo, 14, and Jaylynn Miller, 16, who were last seen on the Santo Domingo Peublo Saturday.

However, the man who was originally listed as a suspect has been removed from the new advisory.

Andres Pinto said he reached out to police after he learned he was a suspect in the Amber Alert. He said they let him go after hearing his side of the story. 

Anyone with information about where the girls are is asked to call the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 1-833-560-2065, or email ojs_coldcase@bia.gov.  

New Mexico State Police said criteria issuing an Amber Alert include:

  • Someone under 18 has been abducted
  • They are in imminent danger of serious harm or death
  • There is specific information available about the child and or the abductor that will help in an “expedient and successful end to the abduction.” 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Amber Alert suspect trying to clear his name
Amber Alert suspect trying to clear his name
Infant found safe following Amber Alert
Infant found safe following Amber Alert
New Mexicans 75 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccine without event code
New Mexicans 75 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccine without event code
New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in southeast Albuquerque
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in southeast Albuquerque