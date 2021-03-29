Status of Amber Alert changed as search continues for missing teens

Grace Reader
Updated: March 29, 2021 05:09 PM
Created: March 29, 2021 02:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bureau of Indian Affairs changed the status of an Amber Alert to a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory.
Authorities are still searching for Zuriah Castillo, 14, and Jaylynn Miller, 16, who were last seen on the Santo Domingo Peublo Saturday.
However, the man who was originally listed as a suspect has been removed from the new advisory.
Andres Pinto said he reached out to police after he learned he was a suspect in the Amber Alert. He said they let him go after hearing his side of the story.
Anyone with information about where the girls are is asked to call the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 1-833-560-2065, or email ojs_coldcase@bia.gov.
New Mexico State Police said criteria issuing an Amber Alert include:
