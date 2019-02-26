STEM High School Student of the Year: Sky Harper

In fact, his science fair project titled "Lunar Origins: Is it really made of cheese?" won him a spot representing New Mexico at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh last year.

"For other students, I would say just, if you need help find someone else to help. Maybe a peer or even a teacher because everybody will support you no matter what," Harper said.

He also spends his own time tutoring fellow students.

"My motivation came from all the adults around me, like my mom and dad, and even my teacher," he said.

Harper hopes to benefit the world through a career in STEM.

"Right now, I'm thinking chemistry, like pharmaceutical researcher but right now, I'm not sure because there's so many different ways I could go," he said.