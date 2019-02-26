STEM High School Student of the Year: Sky Harper
February 26, 2019 06:55 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — Navajo Prep's Sky Harper is the STEM High School Student of the Year.
Harper has already built an impressive resume of scientific research and leads a student team, tackling real environmental issues in the Four Corners.
"I participated in the Navajo Nation Science Fair, the San Juan Regional Science Fair, the New Mexico State Science Fair and then a few more here and there, and at each place, I placed at least in the top three," Harper said.
In fact, his science fair project titled "Lunar Origins: Is it really made of cheese?" won him a spot representing New Mexico at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh last year.
"For other students, I would say just, if you need help find someone else to help. Maybe a peer or even a teacher because everybody will support you no matter what," Harper said.
He also spends his own time tutoring fellow students.
"My motivation came from all the adults around me, like my mom and dad, and even my teacher," he said.
Harper hopes to benefit the world through a career in STEM.
"Right now, I'm thinking chemistry, like pharmaceutical researcher but right now, I'm not sure because there's so many different ways I could go," he said.
