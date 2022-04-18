Steve Stucker: Above-average temps, breezy-windy conditions continue Monday | KOB 4

Steve Stucker: Above-average temps, breezy-windy conditions continue Monday

Steve Stucker
Created: April 18, 2022 07:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Above-average temperatures are continuing into this week and breezy-windy conditions are continuing too Monday.

Places in the south will see temperatures in the 90s, such as Roswell, Las Cruces and Deming – and in the 80s points northward, such as Albuquerque. The northern mountains will see temperatures in the 70s in places such as Taos. 

Steve Stucker has the full Monday morning forecast. Click the video above to view Steve's forecast.


