Steve Stucker: Calmer, warmer conditions begin to settle in for the weekend

Created: March 31, 2022 06:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This morning, conditions were a little cooler but calmer as the weekend now nears. 

Temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s throughout the state with some areas seeing temperatures into the 80s. Breezes will be much calmer throughout the state as milder, less cloudy conditions will hang around. 

Steve Stucker has the full Thursday morning forecast. Click the video above to view the forecast.


