Steve Stucker: Calmer winds arrive but fire danger remains in the east

Steve Stucker
Created: April 14, 2022 07:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday is starting a little cooler but temperatures will be picking up as the day progresses.
Thankfully, the wind will not be picking up as much – as breezes are expected to be calmer Thursday. However, in eastern portions of the state, red flag warnings remain posted.
We hope to brighten your spirits today with the salute and hope these wildfires let up soon.
Click the video above to view Steve's full Thursday morning forecast.
