Steve Stucker: Calmer winds arrive but fire danger remains in the east | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Steve Stucker: Calmer winds arrive but fire danger remains in the east

Steve Stucker
Created: April 14, 2022 07:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday is starting a little cooler but temperatures will be picking up as the day progresses.

Thankfully, the wind will not be picking up as much – as breezes are expected to be calmer Thursday. However, in eastern portions of the state, red flag warnings remain posted. 

We hope to brighten your spirits today with the salute and hope these wildfires let up soon.

Click the video above to view Steve's full Thursday morning forecast.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

McBride Fire: Two fatalities, 207 homes burned; evacuations remain
McBride Fire: Two fatalities, 207 homes burned; evacuations remain
60-year-old man arrested, charged for deadly stabbing in SE Albuquerque
60-year-old man arrested, charged for deadly stabbing in SE Albuquerque
NMSP: Two people found dead in McBride Fire evacuation attempt
NMSP: Two people found dead in McBride Fire evacuation attempt
4 Investigates: Scientist fired after raising questions about safety at nuclear waste plant
4 Investigates: Scientist fired after raising questions about safety at nuclear waste plant
Video shows fire near Ruidoso MS; parents question evacuation process
Video shows fire near Ruidoso MS; parents question evacuation process