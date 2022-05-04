Steve Stucker: Cooler temps northwest, still dry and breezy statewide Wednesday

Steve Stucker
Created: May 04, 2022 07:10 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — May the Fourth be with you Wednesday as we experience a little relief from the above-average temperatures.
70s and 80s will hang around as a cold front pushes in from the northwest part of the state toward the middle of the state. The southeast part of the state, including Clovis, Roswell and Las Cruces, will stay warm with temperatures in the 90s today.
Statewide, dry and breezy conditions continue. Steve Stucker takes a look at it all in his full forecast.
Click the video above to view Steve's full forecast and salute to Star Wars Day.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company