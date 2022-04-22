Steve Stucker: Dangerous winds, warm & dry Friday before a cooler weekend

Steve Stucker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friday is expected to be a warm, dry day with dangerous winds that will exacerbate our ongoing fire threat in New Mexico.
Winds could gust as high as 70 MPH and temperatures will be above average statewide. If you're driving a high-profile vehicle, use caution while driving and hold off until Saturday, if you're able.
Conditions will be cooler and less windy Saturday so take precautions until then, such as avoiding burning or open flames outside. Be sure to bring loose or light items inside, such as outdoor furniture, tarps and other items, so they don't blow away.
Steve Stucker has the full Friday morning forecast. Click the video above to view Steve's forecast and the featured pet on Parade of Pets.
