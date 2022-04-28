Steve Stucker: Dry, some breezes ahead for Thursday | KOB 4
Steve Stucker: Dry, some breezes ahead for Thursday

Steve Stucker
Created: April 28, 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Typical spring conditions continue Thursday in New Mexico as temperatures will be warm and breezy-windy conditions will remain. 

Southern parts of the state will see temperatures in the 90s and we'll see temperatures in the 70s and 80s elsewhere. Friday will feature big winds again so hang on. 

