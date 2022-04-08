Steve Stucker: Friday set to be 'Best of the Rest' for weather | KOB 4

Steve Stucker
Created: April 08, 2022 07:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Friday is expected to be 'Best of the Rest' as sunny skies and some breeze will remain as temperatures will be nicely seasonal.

Sunny skies will be consistent throughout the state with some light breezes and warming conditions. Saturday will be more of the same before the winds and temperatures kick up again Sunday.

Steve Stucker has the full forecast. Click the video above to view his full forecast with Radar and Kukula, plus the Parade of Pets featured animal.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

