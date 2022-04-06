Steve Stucker: 'Gusty and dusty' Wednesday, cooler temperatures ahead

Steve Stucker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This morning, much of the state is seeing cooler conditions after a breezy and warm Tuesday.
We are calling for 'gusty and dusty' conditions, especially in the northwest and central portions of the state where advisories are posted.
Temperatures will be in the 50s and lower-60s across northern New Mexico, while places such as Socorro and Roswell will see temperatures solidly in the 70s.
Steve Stucker has full details in his Wednesday morning forecast.
