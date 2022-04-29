Steve Stucker: Strong but not as severe winds expected Friday

Steve Stucker
Updated: April 29, 2022 07:51 AM
Created: April 29, 2022 07:08 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gusty winds will kick up the dust this Friday but it is expected to not be as bad as last Friday.
Wind advisories are posted throughout northern New Mexico, including in the mountainous areas through Santa Fe, Taos and Raton where wind warnings are posted.
Gusts will reach over 30 MPH which will continue to stoke wildfire dangers Friday but not as bad as last Friday.
Steve Stucker has the full Friday morning forecast. Click the video above to view Steve's forecast and Parade of Pets featuring Jake and Lola.
