Eddie Garcia: Critical fire danger lasting throughout the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No rest for the wicked as warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue our fire danger Monday but conditions are expected to get cooler and calmer later this week.

The state will see temperatures in the 80s, except in the Four Corners and points north of I-40 where temperatures will be in the 70s and in areas such as Roswell and Carlsbad where temperatures will be in the 90s.