Steve Stucker: Last day of cooler temps before a warmer, windier weekend

Steve Stucker
Created: May 05, 2022 07:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is the last day of a little bit of relief before conditions warm up and get breezy for the weekend. 

Critical fire danger will move in for the weekend as winds will kick up and temperatures will heat up. In places such as Roswell, temperatures may reach triple digits and other places will see 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Steve Stucker takes a look at what's to come in his full forecast.

Click the video above to view Steve's full forecast.


