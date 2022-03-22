Steve Stucker: Mixed precipitation moving out as Tuesday progresses | KOB 4

Steve Stucker: Mixed precipitation moving out as Tuesday progresses

Steve Stucker
Created: March 22, 2022 07:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This morning, parts of the state temperatures near or below freezing and mixed precipitation.

In the metro area, some snow fell early Tuesday and came down as rain as temperatures hovered around freezing. In higher-elevation areas, some snow fell – causing a few delays. 

During the afternoon, temperatures will warm up and precipitation will move out to clear the way for more spring-like conditions later this week.

Steve Stucker shares more in his full forecast, available by clicking the video above. 


