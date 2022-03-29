Steve Stucker: New Mexico to see spring storm with winds and higher-elevation snow | KOB 4

Steve Stucker: New Mexico to see spring storm with winds and higher-elevation snow

Steve Stucker
Created: March 29, 2022 07:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hold on to your hats Tuesday as winds are blowing in a spring storm with rain higher-elevation snow for the day.

Winter weather advisories have been posted in the northern mountains, around Raton and Taos Ski Valley. Wind advisories are posted for points south of Albuquerque and, in southeast New Mexico, wind warnings have been posted. 

Temperatures will reach the upper-50s, 60s and lower-70s in the state as precipitation and clouds will cool conditions down from the weekend warmth. 

What will your area see? View Steve Stucker's full Tuesday morning forecast to find out. 

Click the video above to view Steve's full forecast. 

STORM WATCH

If you're on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Hotel homicide call turns into pursuit, police gunfire near I-25 and Candelaria
Hotel homicide call turns into pursuit, police gunfire near I-25 and Candelaria
Raising Cane's confirms two more Albuquerque metro locations
Raising Cane's confirms two more Albuquerque metro locations
Retired APD commander provides insight into rising trend of teen offenders
Retired APD commander provides insight into rising trend of teen offenders
Man charged in death of roommate
Man charged in death of roommate
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 85 hospitalizations, 331 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 85 hospitalizations, 331 cases