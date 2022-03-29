Steve Stucker: New Mexico to see spring storm with winds and higher-elevation snow

Steve Stucker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hold on to your hats Tuesday as winds are blowing in a spring storm with rain higher-elevation snow for the day.
Winter weather advisories have been posted in the northern mountains, around Raton and Taos Ski Valley. Wind advisories are posted for points south of Albuquerque and, in southeast New Mexico, wind warnings have been posted.
Temperatures will reach the upper-50s, 60s and lower-70s in the state as precipitation and clouds will cool conditions down from the weekend warmth.
STORM WATCH
