Steve Stucker: Red flag warnings statewide as conditions get breezier, warmer Friday

Steve Stucker
Created: May 06, 2022 07:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winds and temperatures are kicking up today as we transition into the weekend. 

This weekend will feature above-average temperatures and high winds that will raise fire danger, unlike Wednesday and Thursday when we saw relief from the danger. Friday will be somewhere in between as parts of the state will see temperatures in the upper-70s and 80s – and well into the 90s elsewhere. 

Steve Stucker details the conditions in his full forecast.

Click the video above to view Steve's full forecast and Parade of Pets featuring Eli. 


