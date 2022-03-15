Steve Stucker: Settle into spring conditions for Tuesday

Steve Stucker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After a week of unpredictable weather with some winter conditions, this week's weather looks more stable through Wednesday.
The state will see high temperatures in the 60s and 70s before some precipitation is possible for later in the week as we work through mid-March and get ready for St. Patrick's Day.
Be sure to think about wearing green as we see what green, for rain, we will see – in the full forecast.
