Steve Stucker: Small chance of rain in the north, dry conditions remain Tuesday

Steve Stucker
Created: May 03, 2022 07:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Northern New Mexico will a small chance of rain Tuesday but conditions will remain otherwise dry statewide. 

Breezes and warm temperatures will remain, which will keep red flag warnings in place for much of the state.

Much of the state saw no rain at all in April – and still have not received rain this month – while some parts of eastern New Mexico have been hit by some thunderstorms. Will we see more later this week? Steve Stucker has a look at that in his full forecast.

