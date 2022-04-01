Steve Stucker: 'Spring salad' mix of conditions throughout NM

Steve Stucker
Created: April 01, 2022 06:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In New Mexico, there will be a 'spring salad' mix of weather as showers are expected for the morning before sunny skies settle in for a breezy Friday afternoon and evening across the state.
Temperatures will be in the 60s for higher elevation areas in northern New Mexico and the 80s in southeast New Mexico toward Las Cruces, Carlsbad and Roswell – and 70s for places in between, including the Albuquerque metro.
The Great Southwest will see some of the nicest weather while areas in the northeast will see some thunderstorms and the mountains could even see some snow.
