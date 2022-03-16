Steve Stucker: Spring weather continues Wednesday, snow likely Thursday in northern NM | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Steve Stucker: Spring weather continues Wednesday, snow likely Thursday in northern NM

Steve Stucker
Updated: March 16, 2022 12:25 PM
Created: March 16, 2022 07:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Wednesday is expected to be a day with warm conditions and spring-like weather as the week progresses. 

The warm temperatures will fall as Thursday begins, as some winter weather alerts are posted for northern New Mexico. Other places will see a slight drop in temperature and various precipitation.

Steve Stucker has a look at all of this in his full forecast and salute. Click the video above to view each. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

9 dead in Texas crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
APD ID's victim, suspect in Foothills shooting spree
APD ID's victim, suspect in Foothills shooting spree
Man arrested for fatal stabbing Tuesday night outside Sunshine Theater
Man arrested for fatal stabbing Tuesday night outside Sunshine Theater
Glenwood Hills neighborhood mourns young neighbor
Glenwood Hills neighborhood mourns young neighbor
FAA agrees to a key, one-year reprieve from rule for Albuquerque balloonists
FAA agrees to a key, one-year reprieve from rule for Albuquerque balloonists