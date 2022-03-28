Steve Stucker: Warm, sunny weather Monday to precede a cooldown this week

KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This weekend featured 'Chamber of Commerce'-endorsed weather -- and Monday is set to have more of the same for New Mexico.
Temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s throughout much of the state. Some strong winds will linger in the plains areas of eastern New Mexico where red flag warnings and wind advisories are posted.
Enjoy the weather today because conditions are set to change tomorrow, as Steve Stucker details in his full forecast.
Click the video above to view Steve's full Monday morning forecast.
