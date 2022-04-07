Steve Stucker: Warmer, somewhat calmer days ahead as the weekend nears

Steve Stucker
Created: April 07, 2022 07:01 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We have seen dry, windy conditions over the last few days and, while the dry conditions will remain, winds will be calmer as we roll into the weekend.
A big warm-up is expected for Saturday and Sunday before the big gusts roll back in to start next week. Wind advisories and warnings will likely be posted for it.
Until then, enjoy the calmer conditions and warm sunshine that we discuss in our full forecast.
Click the video above to view Steve's full Monday morning forecast.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company