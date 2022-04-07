Steve Stucker: Warmer, somewhat calmer days ahead as the weekend nears | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Steve Stucker: Warmer, somewhat calmer days ahead as the weekend nears

Steve Stucker
Created: April 07, 2022 07:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We have seen dry, windy conditions over the last few days and, while the dry conditions will remain, winds will be calmer as we roll into the weekend.

A big warm-up is expected for Saturday and Sunday before the big gusts roll back in to start next week. Wind advisories and warnings will likely be posted for it.

Until then, enjoy the calmer conditions and warm sunshine that we discuss in our full forecast.

Click the video above to view Steve's full Monday morning forecast.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Carjacking suspect killed in police shootout
Carjacking suspect killed in police shootout
Lawmakers approve $500 payments to New Mexicans
Lawmakers approve $500 payments to New Mexicans
FBI searching for suspect in Bank of America robbery near Alameda and Corrales Rd
FBI searching for suspect in Bank of America robbery near Alameda and Corrales Rd
'It was a random act of violence': Albuquerque mother shot, killed at gas station
'It was a random act of violence': Albuquerque mother shot, killed at gas station
Authorities search for escaped inmate in Rio Rancho
Authorities search for escaped inmate in Rio Rancho