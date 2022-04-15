Steve Stucker: Warmer weather arriving for the weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The weekend is here and temperatures are rising to the occasion.

Temperatures are up 10-to-20 degrees across the state. Highs in the southeast will get into the upper-80s and just touch 90 degrees in some spots, including Roswell. 60s and 70s will be widespread north of I-40 but along the corridor, Santa Rosa and Tucumcari will see highs in the 80s.