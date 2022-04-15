Steve Stucker: Warmer weather arriving for the weekend

Steve Stucker
Created: April 15, 2022 07:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The weekend is here and temperatures are rising to the occasion.
Temperatures are up 10-to-20 degrees across the state. Highs in the southeast will get into the upper-80s and just touch 90 degrees in some spots, including Roswell. 60s and 70s will be widespread north of I-40 but along the corridor, Santa Rosa and Tucumcari will see highs in the 80s.
Breezes will linger and fire alerts are still posted, so be advised and go out of your way to make it a great day.
Click the video above to view Steve's full Friday morning forecast.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company