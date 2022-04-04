Steve Stucker: Windy Monday ahead to start the week | KOB 4

Steve Stucker: Windy Monday ahead to start the week

Steve Stucker
Created: April 04, 2022 07:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Monday is set to be a breezy day to start the week with some rain expected in the morning.

Temperatures will remain mild with more breezes working in. In southern New Mexico, especially, temperatures will warm up to the 80s and be in the 90s as the week progresses.

Steve Stucker has a look at the Monday morning forecast and how the weather will progress this week.

Click the video above to view Steve's full forecast.


