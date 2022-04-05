Steve Stucker: Windy Tuesday for much of the state, cooler temps ahead | KOB 4
Steve Stucker: Windy Tuesday for much of the state, cooler temps ahead

Steve Stucker
Created: April 05, 2022 07:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Windy conditions will hang around for much of the state Tuesday as temperatures will warm up some before cooling down.

Temperatures in the south will be in the 80s, while more mountainous areas will be in the 60s and other parts will be in the 70s.

Wind will be a big concern for the day and the accompanying fire danger. Advisories and warnings will be posted throughout the state, as Steve Stucker shares in his full forecast.

