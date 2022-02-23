Steve Stucker: Snow, winds to start Wednesday afternoon in New Mexico

A high wind warning will kick in Wednesday afternoon for Socorro, T or C, Silver City and other parts of southwestern New Mexico, where wind gusts of 60-65 MPH and blowing dust are possible.

Parts of west-central New Mexico will be under a wind advisory where winds will be less severe.

The storm is expected to roll out of the area by mid-Thursday.

STORM WATCH

