Steve Stucker: Snow, winds to start Wednesday afternoon in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Steve Stucker is calling Wednesday, 'Winds-day,' as northern and western New Mexico is expected to see widespread snow and wind.
A winter storm advisory is in effect for Taos, Farmington, Gallup and nearby areas. A winter storm warning is in effect between Durango and north of Santa Fe, in Rio Arriba County including Chama where 8-12 inches of snow may fall.
Snow will start Wednesday afternoon in the Four Corners region as it rolls into Gallup, Grants and up to Farmington. Between 1 and 3 inches is expected to fall from the snow band before it moves westward.
Higher elevations will see greater impacts from the storm. Areas above 9,000 feet will see snow rolling in after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A high wind warning will kick in Wednesday afternoon for Socorro, T or C, Silver City and other parts of southwestern New Mexico, where wind gusts of 60-65 MPH and blowing dust are possible.
Parts of west-central New Mexico will be under a wind advisory where winds will be less severe.
The storm is expected to roll out of the area by mid-Thursday.
