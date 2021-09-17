Stolen trailer returned to Farmington church

Diana Castillo
FARMINGTON, N.M. — A church in Farmington said it was a big blow when someone stole one of their trailers.
“We would be blessed and lucky to get the trailer back. We really, really, really need the trailer because we use it for a lot of things. But I don't anticipate getting it back anytime soon,” said Dave West, pastor of Crossroads Community Church.
That was on Wednesday – hope was not too high after the trailer was stolen from the church. But then, the prayers seemed to be answered. The trailer is back in the parking lot now.
“The police called and said they had found it. I went down and it was intact,” said Monty Shalley, the church's facility manager.
It was found alone near some trees a few miles away from the church. When it was stolen, the trailer had items inside of it, but nothing seemed to be missing when it was found. Shalley is the facility manager at the church. He was the first to discover that the trailer was missing.
“Maybe they just got scared, maybe God was convicting them or something or whatever. They could have been driving down the road and a police car drove past them or something and they freaked out, who knows” Shalley said.
Church leaders are thankful to have it back. Now, the focus is to keep it safe and lock it up.
